Jennifer Winget Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In An Embellished Beige Dress In Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Jennifer Winget is among the rare actresses in the Indian Television industry, who always gives her best shot, whether it's about her acting in the daily soaps or her fashion choices. Though she is not very social media savvy, but she often takes internet by storm by sharing her stunning pictures from the photo shoots. Recently, the Beyhadh actress posted a few amazing pictures on Instagram and we just can't stop staring at it. Dressed in an embellished beige-hued dress, the diva looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her party-perfect number. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, Jennifer Winget had a spectacular photo shoot and for that she was dolled up in a sleeveless extreme plunging-neckline beige-hued shimmer dress, which was designed by Neetu Rohra. Her bodycon dress was accentuated by heavy embellishments, subtle striped patterns, and intricate black prints. It also featured light-hued ruffled border, that added to fashion quotient. Styled by Kareen Parwani, the Dill Mill Gayye actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and ring, that came from the label ESME.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Jennifer slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, mascara, and light pink lip shade coated from lip gloss, spruced up her look. The Bepannah actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and looked ravishing as ever.

We absolutely loved this dress of Jennifer Winget. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pics Source: Jennifer Winget's Instagram