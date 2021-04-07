Jennifer Winget Sizzles In A White Monokini And Dyed Shrug In Latest Pictures And We Can’t Keep Calm! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and top actresses of Indian Television. Be it with her acting or with her stunning looks, there has been absolutely no moment when the actress has not given us goosebumps. From the past few weeks, she has been setting the internet ablaze with her spectacular photoshoots and the pictures, which she posted recently on Instagram, has taken our breath away. Dressed in a white monokini, paired with a dyed shrug, the Beyhadh actress looked sizzling and we can't keep calm! So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, in the latest set of pictures, Jennifer Winget was seen raising temperature in a sleeveless white monokini, which featured plunging-neckline. Styled by Natashaa Bothra, she layered her monikini with a shrug, that was accentuated by pink and yellow dyed prints. The Dill Mill Gayye actress sported a white knitted belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her outfit came from the label Sav Lamba and House Of Pritha. Jennifer accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned designer hoops, multiple bracelets, and rings. Her jewellery came from the label Klissaa and Bellofox.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low ponytail and looked amazing when she showed off her wow tattoo that said, 'Hakuna Matata'.

We absolutely loved this stunning look and the complete attire of Jennifer Winget. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Jennifer Winget's Instagram