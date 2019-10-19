Happy Birthday Nargis Fakhri: Gorgeous Outfits Of The Actress That Proves She Is An Absolute Stunner Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 20th October 1979, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri marked her acting debut in 2011 film Rockstar and since then she has wowed us with her charisma. Apart from enteratining us with her blockbuster films, the actress has also impressed us with her sartorial choices. Her amazing fashion sense is admired by the young ladies. Be it ethnics or western, Nargis leaves the temperature soaring every time she steps out.

On her birthday, let us take a look at some of her best outfits, which we are absolutely in love with.

Nargis Fakhri In A Dramatic Black Dress

At the New York Fashion Week 2019, Nargis Fakhri made an appearance in an up-collar full-sleeved black shirt dress by Bibhu Mohapatra, which was enhanced by sharp flares. Styled by Mahak Brahmawar, her classy dress also featured a yellow ruffled layer, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. She completed her look with pointed criss-cross black heels. The Main Tera Hero actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail. Nargis slightly contoured her cheekbones and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and pink lip shade. The actress looked a class apart in her sophisticated yet dramatic outfit.

Nargis Fakhri In A Red Anarkali

Nargis Fakhri donned a beautiful full-sleeved round-collar flared anarakali, which was accentuated by golden embellishments on the bodice. Styled by Mahak Brahmawar, she paired it with matching churidars. The most interesting part about her ethnic attire was her gorgeous intricately heavily embroidered dupatta. Her ensemble came from House Of Masaba label. Nargis completed her look with black sandals by Topshop. She accessorised her look with gold-toned big floral ring, and embellished hoops, which came from Studio Metallurgy by Advaeita Mathur. Nargis Fakhri left her mid-parted long wavy tresses loose and elevated her look with contoured cheekbones, kohled eyes, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Nargis Fakhri In A Striped Shirt And Denims

Nargis Fakhri wore a round-collar plain white crop top, which she layered with a classic-collar rolled-up sleeves open-buttoned light-blue striped white shirt. Her striped shirt featured two pockets on each side. The Housefull 3 actress teamed it up with a high-rise ankle-length damaged denim boyfriend jeans. She paired her attire with golden buckle black statement belt. Her outfit came from label Good American. Nargis completed her cool look with a pair of white sneakers by Italic brand. She left her wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with minimal base marked by kohled eyes, and nude lip shade.

Nargis Fakhri In A Dramatic Top And Ruffled Skirt

Nargis Fakhri shared a throwback picture on her Instagram feed from her film Banjo. In the picture, she was seen sporting a V-shaped neckline knotted black crop top, which was accentuated by embroidered net sleeves and ruffled dramatic circular flounce. She paired it with bright red long multi-layered ruffle skirt and looked stunning. Nargis kept her look accessory-free. She pulled back her tresses into a side low bun and adorned it with a red flower accessory. The Madras Cafe actress softly contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint rounded out her look. Nargis Fakhri looked absolutely pretty and took our heart away with her gorgeous dress.

Nargis Fakhri In A Long Purple Wrap Dress

For an event, Nargis Fakhri opted for a cuff-sleeved long purple wrap dress by Chalayan, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and a knotted belt at the side. Styled by Ambika, her unique dress also featured a thigh-high side slit. The Azhar actress completed her look with heavily embellished heels by JF London. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned ethnic earrings from Varaich Vogue by Manjot. She upped her look with light blue-hued nail lacquer. Nargis pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and looked elegant. Kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and lip shade elevated her look.

Nargis Fakhri In A Baby Pink Dress And Hat

In one of her photoshoot, Nargis Fakhri donned a strappy plaunging-neckline baby pink plain mini dress by Maje Paris. Styled by Anara Omar Khan, she layered her dress with a classic-collar full-sleeved net fabric jacket, which featured a knotted belt. The Dishoom actress completed her look with a pair of matching heels by Saint Laurent. She also carried a london flag embellished box bag from Aspinal Of London. The interesting factor about her look was her yellow hat, which came from Vero Moda Middle East. Nargis looked extremely cute in the hat. She painted her nails pink. The actress left her sleek tresses loose and upped her look with soft contouring marked by kohled eyes, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

With her amazing sartorial choices and gorgeous looks, Nargis Fakhri proved that she is really a stunner.

What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Nargis Fakhri!