Nargis Fakhri Looks So Fresh And Fab In Her Black And White Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Breezy and dainty, Nargis Fakhri was like a breath of fresh air in her dress. She looked absolutely gorgeous and made our day with this flowy number. Her look was natural and with this number, Nargis gave us major travel vacay vibes. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, the actress wore a flared black dress that was accentuated by multitude of white dots. It was a comfy ensemble with bell sleeves, which were highlighted and bordered by lace accents. This number of Nargis' was perfect for a morning breakfast date and she paired it with black loafers with shiny accents.

The makeup was refreshing with a light pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Her look was surprisingly jewellery-free. Nargis was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.