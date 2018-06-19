Subscribe to Boldsky
Nargis Fakhri Ups The Sassy Avatar In Her Favourite Colour Attire

By Devika
Nargis Fakhri fashion

We had been missing Nargis Fakhri and here she was clicked in LA, looking as irresistible as ever. The actress, who was last remembered for portraying the character of Sangeeta Bijlani in 'Azhar', is back again with another movie.

Yes, the actress will be seen in '5 Weddings' along with Rajkummar Rao, after a staggering gap of two years. And we are just as excited as you all are.

However, she might have taken a break post her breakup with Uday Chopra but Nargis has always been an active fashionista. She is a regular showstopper at ramp shows of ace fashion designers and her photoshoots are also quite frequent.

What we admire about her is that even after such a huge break, she hasn't made us all forget her. On the contrary, we all wait and wait for her next fashion moment.

Nargis Fakhri fashion

And just now she has given us one. The diva stepped out in the sun wearing a vibrant pink-hued outfit that most of us would want in our wardrobes. Her raincoat-inspired dress looked every inch comfy but this attire was not about everyone's cup of tea. With this pink dress, which was a cross between athleisure and chic, she stunned us all.

The attire was a bit baggy, had a round-neck collar, and featured a zipper in the front. The full-sleeved dress also came with pockets, which made the attire even more closet-worthy and awesome.

To accentuate her sporty avatar, Nargis sported dark shades, kept her makeup minimal with a light pink lip shade, and tied a neat ponytail that complemented her look pretty well.

So, ladies don't you all want this look that has been killing the Internet? Her attire was smart, casual, and so sassy that it beckons us to take fashion outings more than often.

