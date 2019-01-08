ENGLISH

Want Maxi Dress Goals For Your Next Resort Vacay? Take Cues From Nargis Fakhri

By
Nargis Fakhri Fashion

Well, Nargis Fakhri channelled some laidback vibes for a promotional event. The actress is promoting her upcoming movie, 'Amavas' these days and for the latest event, she gave us resort wear goals. Nargis looked absolutely charming in her attire. Let's decode her outfit.

Nargis Fakhri Style

So, the 'Rockstar' actress wore a maxi, which was enhanced by free-flowing silhouette and featured slightly flared sleeves. Her attire of the day was slightly V-necked and totally summer-perfect. It was a beautifully patterned maxi dress that was adorned with abstract prints. Her maxi was dipped in the deep blue shade and was highlighted by purple and green patterns.

Nargis Fakhri Movies

Nargis teamed her ensemble with chic hoop earrings, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was dewy-toned and marked by a light pink lip shade, which notched up her gorgeous look. Nargis completed her look with middle-parted sleek tresses. We thought Nargis Fakhri looked absolutely amazing. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood nargis fakhri
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
