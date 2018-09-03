Kajol, Anushka Sharma To Dia Mirza, The Best-Traditionally Dressed Divas From The Last Week

Festivities is around the corner and last week, we saw a lot of traditional fashion coming from B-town divas. They inspired us with their ethnic looks and made us want to go traditional shopping. Adding to that, we also loved the fact that most of them sported minimal and simple look. So, in a nutshell, their fashion seemed believable. Here are our top six picks from the last week.

1. Shraddha Kapoor's Striped Ethnic Attire

Shraddha Kapoor, who is all radiant after the success of Stree, wore a rather interesting attire for Stree screening. She wore an Arpita Mehta outfit that was about mixing two winning patterns. So, Shraddha's ivory blouse was beautifully accentuated by an intricate mirror and thread embroidery. While her contrasting palazzo pants were enhanced by pastel deck stripe prints. She teamed her look with stunning floral studs by Minerali. Her makeup was nude, but her side-swept wavy tresses notched up her look to a whole new level.

2. Kajol's Floral Sari

Kajol attended Lucknow HT Summit in a traditional sari. She wore a Raw Mango sari, which was dipped in humble shades of blue and ivory. While her blouse was royal blue-hued, her sari was pristine white in colour. She draped it classically and her sari was enhanced by meticulously placed floral embroidery. She sensibly teamed her look with rings from Isharya and her oxidised dangler came from Lara Morakhia. Kajol rounded off her look with subtle makeup and high ponytail.

3. Dia Mirza's Grey And White Lehenga

Dia Mirza's lehenga for Accenture Leadership Awards was a strict departure from the quintessential reds and blacks, and instead, she opted for a grey and white AM: PM lehenga. Her sleeveless grey-hued metallic blouse was colour-blocked by ivory-coloured A-line skirt, which was highlighted by subtle drop-shaped prints. She paired her lehenga with a light-weight dupatta. Dia's elaborate jewellery from Golecha's Jewels spruced up her look, while the bun gave her a look a romantic touch.

4. Radhika Apte's Minty Blue Ethnic Outfit

Radhika Apte attended an event in a very pretty blue-hued lehenga that we thought was perfect for simple wedding functions. Her Kalki Fashion lehenga was light and minimally done. Radhika teamed her cropped blouse with complementing flared skirt. The floral work on her skirt and blouse was subtly done and the sheer fabric cloaking her skirt, gave her look a princess-like touch. Radhika's light-weight translucent dupatta was cape-styled and her middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look.

5. Shamita Shetty's Bright Angarkha

Shamita Shetty seemed to be in a contemplative mood as she slipped into a House of Masaba's 'Crystal Blue Lotus Angarkha' for an event in Patna. It was a simple dress and was ideal for light festive occasions. Her angarkha was enhanced by an overlapping detail and contrasted by bright pink-coloured border and dupatta. The vibrant lotus patterns beautifully popped out in her attire. Shamita accentuated her look with intricate gold jewellery from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Her middle-parted copper tresses completed her look.

6. Anushka Sharma's Elegant Salwar Kameez

Anushka Sharma donned a salwar kameez by Péro for her upcoming movie 'Sui Dhaaga' promotions. Her warm beige-hued kurta featured a boat-neckline and was full-sleeved, whilst her salwar was Patiala-styled and perfectly matched with her kurta. We also loved the intricate net-work that enhanced her complementing dupatta, flared sleeves, and the border of her kurta. The colourful floral appliques also spruced up her attire. Her floral embellished jootis by Fizzy Goblet also went perfectly well with her attire. Anushka's oxidised earrings by Minerali, statement ring by Tribe Amrapali, black bindi, and side-swept copper tresses completed her look.

So, whose traditional look you loved the most? Let us know in the comment section.