Anushka Sharma's Latest Airport Look Is Totally Extraordinary

By
Anushka Sharma Airport Look

Anushka Sharma was snapped at the Mumbai airport and what she wore totally left us stunned. Her attire was casual and cool, but totally eye-catching. With this look of hers, she absolutely elevated the airport fashion bar. It was a cross between an orthodox and unorthodox attire. So, while one part of her outfit was quite common, the other part was out of the blue.

She teamed both the parts of her outfit and neared perfection. It was kind of a look that a director like Woody Allen would have had in his mind for his female actor. Yes, it was quirky, fun, and a flirty look. She was all smiles too, so clearly there was nothing so serious about her avatar.

Anushka Sharma fashion

Anushka wore a white half-sleeved baggy sweatshirt that had the French word 'Chérie; written in bold. Now that was the conventional part but her skirt was something that was absolutely attractive and unconventional as an airport attire. The 'Sui Dhaaga' actress wore a yellow-coloured midi skirt, which went perfectly well with her top.

Her skirt featured feathered and ruffled accents, which made her skirt notches dramatic and the button-down feature on the center of the skirt was a striking detail too. Anushka wore white sports shoes and left her hair middle-parted. Her makeup was light and natural, and she carried a brown-hued handbag with her.

Anushka Sharma Sui Dhaaga

Well, we must say that Anushka Sharma's latest airport look is extraordinary and it is something we would want to try too.

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
