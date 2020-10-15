Huma Qureshi Keeps It Classy And Sassy In Her Stylish Little Black Dress And We Love It Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Huma Qureshi has given a number of strong performace-based films to the Bollywood industry but more than that she has given numerous stunning style statements to inspire us fashionably. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the actress often leaves her fans mesmerised with her perfect sartorial choices and her recent look is one of them. Lately, Huma took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from her photoshoot as she got dressed for The Kapil Sharma Show. She opted for a stylish black dress and looked a class apart in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Huma Qureshi was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline black sequin dress, which came from the label Tisharth by Shivani Jain. Styled by Mohit Rai, her body-hugging metallic dress featured an attached matching long drape that added stylish quotient to her look. The Bell Bottom actress teamed her dress with a pair of lace-up heels from Public Desire. She accessorised her look with silver-toned studs from Ayana, three delicate necklaces from Joolry, and rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Jolly LLB 2 actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She tied her highlighted tresses into a high ponytail and beautifully curled the ends.

We really liked this black dress of Huma Qureshi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Huma Qureshi