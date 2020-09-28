Just In
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Yellow Saree And Minimal Jewellery Avatar Is The Festive Look Inspiration We Need
Tamannaah Bhatia recently flaunted a radiant yellow saree for the virtual store opening of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Khammam. The actress gave us a saree goal after a long time and she looked awesome as ever. Her jewellery game was minimal yet strong. So, let's decode her saree look, which we felt was perfect for wedding and festive occasions.
So, the Baahubali actress wore a saree that came from the label, Mishru. It was a Chanderi scalloped saree that was accentuated by luminescent tones because of the textural sheen of Chanderi fabric. The lightweight saree was enhanced by subtle tones and elaborate border, which spruced up her saree look. Her saree was impeccably-draped and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless matching blouse.
Styled b Sukriti Grover, her jewellery was from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Tamannaah Bhatia wore a diamond jewellery set that went well with her saree. She wore a delicate diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings. The dainty bracelet and subtle ring definitely upped her look. The makeup was dewy with pink tones and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted highlighted layered tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Tamannaah Bhatia's attire and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR