From Taapsee Pannu To Mouni Roy: Whose Stylish Outfit Inspired You? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The B-town celebs often frequent Soho House in Mumbai and they are often spotted in casual outfits. Recently, we spotted Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor at this Mumbai's club for elite. They gave us versatile fashion goals, something which we can ace too. Take a look at their style statements and let us know, whose outfit you liked the most.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu gave us cues on effective colour-blocking with her pantsuit. She wore a rust-hued pantsuit, which consisted of a structured jacket and flared pants. She teamed it with a black tee, which contrasted her pantsuit. Taapsee paired her ensemble with black sandals and accessorised her look with spectacles and chic earrings. The actress wore a light pink lip shade and the braided ponytail completed her look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor also played with contrasts but her attire was a lot more different than Taapsee's. Shanaya made a strong case for classics by pairing her white cropped top with black leather bottoms. This was one of the best outdoor looks in the past few weeks and she teamed her attire with white sports shoes. Shanaya wore chic bracelets and hoop earrings to elevate her look. The makeup was dewy-toned with a bright pink lip shade and the loose tresses rounded out her look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor kept it the simplest by going for a sporty look. She wore a red-hued halter-necked crop top and paired it with camouflage trousers. It was a kickass combination and she totally gave us fashion goals. Janhvi's younger sibling also wore white shoes and accessorised her look with a sleek pendant necklace. The makeup was enhanced by a muted pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked absolutely stylish in her dress. The 'Gold' actress wore a black and white gingham dress, which was ruffled and asymmetrical. She paired it with a long shrug and gave us a style lesson. The actress teamed her ensemble with embellished black sandals and the makeup was enhanced by highlighted cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her look.