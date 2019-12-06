Asha Parekh Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Resplendent Silk Saris

ENGLISH

    Veteran actress, Asha Parekh recently gave an interview to Verve magazine, where she talked about why she didn't get married, love in the age of tinder, and shared her perception on love. For the magazine's interview, the actress also draped absolutely gorgeous saris, which came from the label, Raw Mango. She was styled by Shweta Navandar. So, let's decode her sari looks.

    View this post on Instagram

    Being the highest-paid and most successful actor of her time, '60s superstar #AshaParekh had suitors line up by the dozens to ask for her hand in marriage. But the 77-year-old superstar rejected all of them in favour of a solitary existence. Why was that? Did no man ever match up to her standards? Did her reputation and beauty intimidate prospective partners? Parekh reveals that staying alone was probably one of the best decisions she ever made, adding that 'love', as she knows it, is very different from what the word means today. "People mistake the thrill of early love for a relationship that is capable of braving storms and get disillusioned when they find out that their partner isn’t perfect. Polygamy is becoming quite commonplace today and for someone like me who believes that love is eternal and all-encompassing, it is quite shocking. Maybe we are evolving as a species or maybe we’ve just forgotten how to love." Full story at the link in bio. Words by: @sadaf_shaikh Styled by: @shwetanav Photographed by: @sushantchhabria Hair by: Perpetual Rodrigues Make-up by: @tulsi5solanki __ #UntyingTheKnot #CelebrateYou #NewIssue

    A post shared by Verve Magazine (@verveindia) on

    Asha Parekh In A Pale Pink Sari

    Resplendent and regal, Asha Parekh looked radiant and beautiful in her pink sari. She wore the 'Aftab' pale pink Varanasi silk brocade sari from the label's collection. It was a pretty sari, which Kati Patang actress teamed with a contrasting and intricately done yellow blouse. She upped her look with a delicate layered neckpiece and drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept bun rounded out Asha Parekh's avatar.

    View this post on Instagram

    Hindi film actress Asha Parekh in our scallop grey silk sari. Styled by: @shwetanav for @verveindia #rawmango #sanjaygarg #ashaparekh #textile #sari #handloom #india

    A post shared by RAW MANGO | SANJAY GARG (@raw_mango) on

    Asha Parekh In A Grey Sari

    For the second look, Asha Parekh draped a scallop grey silk sari and it was a meticulously-embroidered minimal number that we so loved. She paired her sari with a matching blouse. The Pyar Ka Mausam actress upped her look with a royal white pearl neckpiece and also wore dazzling earrings, which elevated her look. The makeup was the same with pink lip shade and dark kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look.

    So, which sari of Asha Parekh would you want to invest in? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
