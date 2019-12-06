Asha Parekh Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Resplendent Silk Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Veteran actress, Asha Parekh recently gave an interview to Verve magazine, where she talked about why she didn't get married, love in the age of tinder, and shared her perception on love. For the magazine's interview, the actress also draped absolutely gorgeous saris, which came from the label, Raw Mango. She was styled by Shweta Navandar. So, let's decode her sari looks.

Asha Parekh In A Pale Pink Sari

Resplendent and regal, Asha Parekh looked radiant and beautiful in her pink sari. She wore the 'Aftab' pale pink Varanasi silk brocade sari from the label's collection. It was a pretty sari, which Kati Patang actress teamed with a contrasting and intricately done yellow blouse. She upped her look with a delicate layered neckpiece and drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept bun rounded out Asha Parekh's avatar.

Asha Parekh In A Grey Sari

For the second look, Asha Parekh draped a scallop grey silk sari and it was a meticulously-embroidered minimal number that we so loved. She paired her sari with a matching blouse. The Pyar Ka Mausam actress upped her look with a royal white pearl neckpiece and also wore dazzling earrings, which elevated her look. The makeup was the same with pink lip shade and dark kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look.

So, which sari of Asha Parekh would you want to invest in? Let us know that in the comment section.