Veteran Divas, Waheeda Rehman And Asha Parekh Gave Us Sari And Styling Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh gave us sari goals of the day. They donned graceful saris for Dance India Dance event. The veteran actresses kept it traditional and gave us minimalist sari looks with a vintage touch. Apart from their gorgeous saris, we also loved their styling.So, let's decode their sari looks and learn some styling lessons from them.

Waheeda Rehman's Floral Sari

Legendary actress, Waheeda Rehman opted for a blue-hued sari, which was simply gorgeous. The Delhi-6 actress wore a floral sari that was draped classically in a Nivi style. The floral accents on her sari were minimally done. She teamed her sari with a half-sleeved blue blouse and the border of the sari was enhnaced by intricate soft golden threadwork. She accessorised her look with elegant jewellery that consisted of bangles, rings, a choker, and studs. She also wore a classy gold watch to up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and this time, she didn't wear a bun but completed her look with a bob hairdo.

Asha Parekh's Colour-Blocked Sari

Asha Parekh, on the other hand, donned a plain-hued sari but we saw that she played with contrasting hues. Her sari was more in tune with today's trend. So, the drape of her sari was golden-beige hued and the pleats were dipped in a dark shade of what seemed like violet hue. The border of her sari was elaborate and accentuated by subtly embellished threadwork. She elevated the colour-block game by pairing her sari with a green blouse, which went well with her sari. Unlike her close friend Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh selected diamond jewellery. She wore beautiful bangles, a ring, a silver watch, a sleek neckpiece, and drop earrings to up her ethnic look. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. The wavy bun rounded out her look.

So, which type of sari will you opt? Let us know that in the comment section.