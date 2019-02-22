Arjun Rampal Celebrates Khadi And Minimalism As He Walks Down The Ramp For Rohit Bal Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Arjun Rampal returned to ramp after a long time and he walked down for none other than the designer, Rohit Bal. The event was 'Khadi Goes Global' by FICCI Flo, which celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 100 years of khadi. The show celebrated the fabric of the Indian freedom movement- khadi, and Arjun looked dapper as ever.

So, Arjun graced the ramp in an all-black traditional suit. It was a minimally done outfit, which was marked by sharp sartorial details and nuanced cuts. With this attire, Arjun channelled the spirit of modern men, who believe in less is more. His ensemble consisted of a long formal jacket, which he paired with straight-fit pyjamas and black-hued formal shoes.

However, adorned with floral accents and intricate patterns on the border, his black shawl absolutely enhanced his attire. Arjun looked elegant and we are pretty sure that discerning men are taking notes here. The attire elaborated the traditional past of India and glorified Kashmiri sensibilities. What do you think about his outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.