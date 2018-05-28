Just In: Remembering The Divorced Couple Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jessia's Most Stylish Moments

Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jessia's LOVE STORY; Unknown facts !| FilmiBeat

He was one of the hottest, most sought-after male models and she was the muse to legendary designers like Rohit Khosla. Both of them met during their modelling days and got married in 1998.

With their marriage of two decades ago coming to an end, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia were regarded as the most stylish B-town couple. Their wedding has over the years given netizens major #weddinggoals.

But alas, these days, it seems as if every love story has to end. Look at what happened to Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Yes, similarly, Arjun and Mehr have divorced after 20 years of their beautiful marriage.

We know it is so disheartening a news, but what lives on is their love for each other and the fashionable moments they had together. The duo have together weaved some of the most inspirational #ootds at the red carpet and at glittering soirées.

The couple always had their individualistic dress sense. While Arjun struck towards understated and elegant attires, Mehr had an affinity towards in-vogue and glittering attires. In terms of fashion, these two were the most searched for husband and wife.

They can be even declared as the pioneering stylish couple of Bollywood. The ones who inspired other contemporary celebrity couples to evolve their dress sense and these two also brought freshness in fashion. Before Arjun and Mehr, we can't remember any couple, who were dressed to the T.

Be it her orange gown and his black bandhgala-white trousers at the Cannes Film Festival or his tuxedo and her Monisha Jaising golden sequinned dress at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, Mehr and Arjun always managed to look striking.

Didn't we used to say that we want a hubby like Arjun or a wife like Mehr, just a couple of years ago? Well, that is because they looked the most stylish and awesome together.

However, sadly, they have officially called it quits, but we have for you some of their most stylish moments together. Take a look.