Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Boast Anti-Trending Elaborate Bridal Outfits For The Latest Shoot

When it comes to fashion, the question of the hour is while we love the bridal shoot of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for Brides Today magazine, but are we comfortable with elaborate wedding outfits? In the times of minimalism and when brides and grooms prefer wearing something light, would they be keen on wearing something heavy?

The bridal wears of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were a strict departure from all things subtle. They wore heavy and elaborate Falguni and Shane Peacock's stunning wedding wears. Though stitched with modern sensibilities in terms of design and colours incorporated, their outfits beckoned us to switch to maximalism for a change.

For the cover shoot, Arjun was dressed in an intricately done black jacket, which he teamed with a white shirt. Parineeti, on the other hand, wore a sheer number that was beautifully embossed with floral embellishments. The colour of her dress seemed like a deep shade of maroon. She teamed her attire with ethnic maang-tikka and matching danglers.

They also switched to another set of outfits, which were dipped in the same shades but contrasted in terms of design. So, this time Arjun wore a bandhgala jacket with heavy floral details and Parineeti wore an overlapping gown, which helped accentuate her slender frame. Going with the theme of the shoot, Arjun also sported an equally detailed wine red-hued jacket, and Parineeti went for a baby pink floral applique gown.

However, the most winning attire according to us was an elaborate electric blue jacket with silver embellishments, which Arjun wore. And Parineeti too looked gorgeous in her silver-hued wedding gown that was full-sleeved and featured intricate metallic accents. She paired her outfit with diamond and ruby jewellery.

The common feature in all their outfits was that they all looked heavy and were certainly anti-trend. So, do you think that you would want to switch to elaborate outfits for your D-Day?