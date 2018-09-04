Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Boast Anti-Trending Elaborate Bridal Outfits For The Latest Shoot

By
Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra

When it comes to fashion, the question of the hour is while we love the bridal shoot of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for Brides Today magazine, but are we comfortable with elaborate wedding outfits? In the times of minimalism and when brides and grooms prefer wearing something light, would they be keen on wearing something heavy?

The bridal wears of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were a strict departure from all things subtle. They wore heavy and elaborate Falguni and Shane Peacock's stunning wedding wears. Though stitched with modern sensibilities in terms of design and colours incorporated, their outfits beckoned us to switch to maximalism for a change.

Parineeti Chopra traditional looks

For the cover shoot, Arjun was dressed in an intricately done black jacket, which he teamed with a white shirt. Parineeti, on the other hand, wore a sheer number that was beautifully embossed with floral embellishments. The colour of her dress seemed like a deep shade of maroon. She teamed her attire with ethnic maang-tikka and matching danglers.

They also switched to another set of outfits, which were dipped in the same shades but contrasted in terms of design. So, this time Arjun wore a bandhgala jacket with heavy floral details and Parineeti wore an overlapping gown, which helped accentuate her slender frame. Going with the theme of the shoot, Arjun also sported an equally detailed wine red-hued jacket, and Parineeti went for a baby pink floral applique gown.

Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Movies

However, the most winning attire according to us was an elaborate electric blue jacket with silver embellishments, which Arjun wore. And Parineeti too looked gorgeous in her silver-hued wedding gown that was full-sleeved and featured intricate metallic accents. She paired her outfit with diamond and ruby jewellery.

Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra

The common feature in all their outfits was that they all looked heavy and were certainly anti-trend. So, do you think that you would want to switch to elaborate outfits for your D-Day?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue