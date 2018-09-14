Subscribe to Boldsky
Arbaaz Khan And His Girlfriend Surprised in Pastel-Hued Outfits For Ganesh Chaturthi

Arbaaz Khan girlfriend

Arbaaz Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. They looked awesome together in their traditional wears. The duo donned pastel-hued outfits for the occasion and gave us simple traditional wear goals.

So, Arbaaz wore something pink and looked dapper in his ethnic wear. He sported a collared kurta and teamed it with paithani pyjamas. It was a half-sleeved festive wear and it was stitched to perfection. Arbaaz teamed his attire with black-hued formal shoes and accessorised his look with a watch.

Arbaaz Khan Malaika Arora Khan

His girlfriend, Giorgia donned a lehenga for the special occasion and was all smiles, as she posed for the shutterbugs. She wore a cropped powdered blue blouse, which was enhanced by golden-hued borders. Giorgia paired it with a skirt that was pleated and subtly embellished in golden colour. Giorgia also sported a complementing light dupatta with the ensemble. Her dupatta was dipped in the matching blue shade.

She carried an elaborately done clutch with her. She notched up her look with sleek earrings and bangles. Her makeup was light and marked by a pink lip shade, a bindi, and subtle kohl. She allowed her wavy tresses to cascade gently on her shoulders and that completed her look.

Arbaaz Khan Giorgia Andriani

Well, we loved the pastel shades they donned. Don't you all think they looked amazing? Let us know your views in the comment section.

Daily Horoscope: 14 September 2018
    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 10:32 [IST]
