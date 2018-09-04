Subscribe to Boldsky
Arbaaz Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Just Wowed Us With Her Street-style Look

By
Arbaaz Khan girlfriend

Arbaaz Khan is more in the news these days because of his rumoured girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani. An Italian model, Giorgia has not only owned the Internet but has also proved to us that she is fashionable too. Recently, she stepped out in a kickass avatar and gave us a rocking street-style goal.

Not the one to shy away from cameras, Giorgia aced the classic street-style look and gave us one of the best-dressed moments of the day. She wore a simple top and denims and looked just awesome. So, Giorgia sported a green-hued crop top, which was breezy, half-sleeved, and featured an asymmetrical cut.

Arbaaz Khan Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia teamed her green top with distressed denims, which was slightly shorter than the normal length and dipped in the natural blue shade. She looked radiant and waved at the paparazzi, who were busy clicking her. However, she didn't opt for the typical sports shoes and instead teamed her attire with flats. Giorgia kept her look jewellery-free and carried a smart bag with her.

We loved that her look was makeup-free too and the sleek long middle-parted tresses rounded off her look.

Giorgia Andriani Arbaaz Khan

So, we are much impressed with Giorgia Andriani's street-style look. Are you too? Let us know in the comments section.

Giorgia Andriani Insta
