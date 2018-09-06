Arbaaz Khan's Alleged Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Gave Us A Simple Sporty Look Of The Day

Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend is making fashionable splashes. She is unveiling her looks, one at a time. So recently, his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, stepped out in the streets of Mumbai looking radiant as ever in a simple tee and complementing pants. She wore an athleisure outfit and this time gave us a sporty look of the day.

The Italian model, Giorgia kept it simple and looked oh-so-awesome. She wore a structured quarter-sleeved white T-shirt with a collared and sharp V-neckline. The humble tee hugged her slender frame beautifully and she paired it with crisp track pants.

Her pants gave her look a classic sporty touch and it seemed as if she had stepped out of the gym but no, that was a mobile store, she got out of. Her pants matched with the colour of her tee and were enhanced by a striped feature. She paired her look with white-hued sports shoes.

Giorgia carried a shiny side bag with her and left her sleek tresses loose. Her look was also makeup-free. Giorgia's avatar of the day was understated and she taught us that we don't have to be dressed or glammed up all the time.

So, how did you find her look? Let us know in the comment section.