You've Got To See How Malaika Arora Khan Is Slaying It In LA

Does she need any company? No! Solo traveller, Malaika Arora Khan seems to be kicking up in the La La Land - Los Angeles. She has been flaunting her incredible style on her social media feeds and wooing us over and over again.

The gorgeous supermodel and actress took to Instagram to announce her excitement on partnering with Discover LA. Her job is to give us a glimpse of this lively artistic city and well, she is certainly beckoning us to hop on the next jet plane and visit LA.

Right from posing against the graffiti wall to sipping a smoothie in an al fresco cafe, Malaika has every segment of the city covered fashionably. Her style statement is pretty diverse. She has slayed it equally well in athleisure outfit as she has in an elegant dress. Well, she packed her bags accordingly - the starlet has an attire, ready for any given occasion.

She is most definitely giving us ideas of what kind of drool-worthy ensembles to keep in our strolleys. We particularly loved her off-shoulder button-down yellow dress and the graphic denim jacket that she paired with a super sexy white crop top and denim jeans.

You must be very curious by now to see what she wore. So, here are a few of her jaw-dropping looks from her LA diaries.