Just In
- 17 min ago Aspergillus fumigatus: Types Of Illnesses, Risk Factors And Treatment
- 51 min ago Attachment Theory Reveals How We Develop Attachment
- 1 hr ago Tamil Nadu Celebrates Hospital Day To Commemorate Dr Muthulakshmi Reddi's Birth Anniversary
- 1 hr ago Alia Bhatt Gives Us A Much Needed Monsoon Wear Inspiration
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Facelift Revealed — Details And All You Need To Know
- News In a first, Pilot does 'wing suit skydive' from 8,500 feet
- Technology Ambrance Will Not Enter PC Accessories Category Says Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director, Ambrane
- Sports India's Davis Cup tennis team to tour Pakistan after 55 years
- Movies Vijay Deverakonda To Work With This Star Filmmaker Soon?
- Finance Bluechip Stocks Among 250 Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows
- Education UPPSC Calendar 2019 Released: Check Exam Dates For PSC Mains & Prelims
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
Anushka Sharma Exudes Classy Vibes In This Blue Checkered Dress
Anushka Sharma looked radiant as she stepped out in the sun recently. The actress has been winning us with her fashion statements. Her latest dress was something we wished we had as it was a classy number. Anushka's look was minimally done and she typically exuded boss lady vibes but this dress of hers was perfect for almost any informal occasion.
So, the diva wore a sleeveless dress that was spaghetti-strapped and structured. It was a figure-hugging number that was splashed in sky blue hue and was checkered. Her dress of the day featured white checks and was marked by a side slit, which added a bold touch to her ensemble. However, it was a simple dress and not very difficult to pull off. Anushka Sharma looked beautiful and gave her a dress goal for this weekend.
She paired and colour-blocked her blue dress with printed yellow flats, which enhanced her look. The makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade and the eye makeup was light. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Anushka Sharma looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.