Anushka Sharma Exudes Classy Vibes In This Blue Checkered Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma looked radiant as she stepped out in the sun recently. The actress has been winning us with her fashion statements. Her latest dress was something we wished we had as it was a classy number. Anushka's look was minimally done and she typically exuded boss lady vibes but this dress of hers was perfect for almost any informal occasion.

So, the diva wore a sleeveless dress that was spaghetti-strapped and structured. It was a figure-hugging number that was splashed in sky blue hue and was checkered. Her dress of the day featured white checks and was marked by a side slit, which added a bold touch to her ensemble. However, it was a simple dress and not very difficult to pull off. Anushka Sharma looked beautiful and gave her a dress goal for this weekend.

She paired and colour-blocked her blue dress with printed yellow flats, which enhanced her look. The makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade and the eye makeup was light. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Anushka Sharma looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.