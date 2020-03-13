Just In
- 2 min ago 10 Eye Make-up Tips For Contact Lens Users
-
- 1 hr ago Disha Patani Looks Breathtaking In A Crimson Red Dress But Her Exotic Makeup Has All Our Attention
- 2 hrs ago 40 Fruits Rich In Vitamin C
- 3 hrs ago Malaika Arora Gifted A Pink Paithani Saree And Nathani By A Dance Contestant Rujuta's Parents
Don't Miss
- Movies Shehnaz & Paras' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge To Be Replaced By Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 This Month; Fans Happy!
- Automobiles Force Trax Cruiser Production Spec Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- News Coronavirus shutdown: What is closed and what is open in Karnataka
- Finance Coronavirus: DGCA Asks International Airlines To Consider Waiving Off Cancellation Fee
- Sports Coronavirus: Ligue 1 and 2 suspended until further notice
- Technology Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: Android Flagship To Buy This Season
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Summer In Nagaland
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Anushka Sharma's Latest Airport Fashion Is Fuss-Free, Simple, And Cool
Anushka Sharma has the coolest airport wardrobe ever. The actress gave us back to back airport outfit goals recently. Her ensembles seemed fuss-free, which is what inspired us. On one occasion, the NH10 actress wore a top and jeans and on the other, she donned a classy dress. So, let's talk about her cool airport outfits.
Comfy Tee And Denims
Anushka Sharma stunned us with her casual airport outfit that consisted of a loose tee and denims. Her simple t-shirt and blue jeans made for perfect airport outfit, something that we generally wear to the airport. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes and socks. She carried a Louis Vuitton purse with her. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.
The Classy Dress
The Pari actress kept it classy with her black dress. It was a simple midi number and Anushka Sharma looked smart in it. It was a collared dress that was half-sleeved and she looked fabulous. Comfy and elegant, Anushka paired her dress with black sandals. She also carried a textured purse with her in a cross-bodied style. The actress mostly kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was fresh and natural. The sleek tresses wrapped up her look.
Anushka Sharma looked amazing in both the outfits but which one did you like more? Let us know that.