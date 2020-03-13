Anushka Sharma's Latest Airport Fashion Is Fuss-Free, Simple, And Cool Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma has the coolest airport wardrobe ever. The actress gave us back to back airport outfit goals recently. Her ensembles seemed fuss-free, which is what inspired us. On one occasion, the NH10 actress wore a top and jeans and on the other, she donned a classy dress. So, let's talk about her cool airport outfits.

Comfy Tee And Denims

Anushka Sharma stunned us with her casual airport outfit that consisted of a loose tee and denims. Her simple t-shirt and blue jeans made for perfect airport outfit, something that we generally wear to the airport. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes and socks. She carried a Louis Vuitton purse with her. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Classy Dress

The Pari actress kept it classy with her black dress. It was a simple midi number and Anushka Sharma looked smart in it. It was a collared dress that was half-sleeved and she looked fabulous. Comfy and elegant, Anushka paired her dress with black sandals. She also carried a textured purse with her in a cross-bodied style. The actress mostly kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was fresh and natural. The sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

Anushka Sharma looked amazing in both the outfits but which one did you like more? Let us know that.