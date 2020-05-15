Three Times When Anushka Sharma Impressed Us With Her Ear Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma's fashion is as eclectic as it can get. Her outfits can range from something as simple as a t-shirt and jeans to quirky pantsuits. Anushka experiments a lot when it comes to fashion and commands attention with her outfits and confidence. However, not just her ensembles, her accessory game is strong too. On a number of occasions, she has made us go speechless with her earrings and ear jewellery style. So today, we are going to talk about Anushka Sharma's best three ear accessories, which have mesmerised us.

Anushka Sharma's Oxidised Silver Danglers

Anushka Sharma very well won the Style Icon of the Year Award at the VoguexNykaa event. For the occasion, she raised the style bar with her Anamika Khanna ensemble. The actress wore separates, which were like a kaleidoscope of hues and featured green-toned pants. Her ensemble was meticulously embellished and she paired her attire with pointed black pumps. It was definitely an India Moderne look and we totally loved her intricately-done oxidised silver ring but her long dangler-style earrings were what we found more striking. Inspired by coin and Indian design heritage, Anushka's earrings absolutely won us and we wished we owned it too.

Anushka Sharma's Gold-toned Ear Jewellery

At the Vogue Women of the Year Award, Anushka Sharma wasn't the one to opt for frills and princess look. On the contrary, she pushed the fashion game with her androgynous outfit that came from Gucci. Her checkered ensemble was structure-defying and absolutely layered. The blue and white checkered patterns added to the formal touch and Anushka paired her formal suit with a crisp white shirt and a tie. She also wore black ankle-length boots. However, her attire was the not only fashion piece that fascinated us, her metallic gold ear accessory, which covered her one ear also became the talk of the town and impressed fashion connoisseurs.

Anushka Sharma's Sleek Danglers

Not one of the easy looks to pull off, Anushka Sharma totally left us awestruck with her black-hued corset gown look. She wore a stunning and sleeveless black dress that was accentuated by corset detailing on the bodice. Her ensemble also featured a tulle skirt and it was a dramatic number. While Anushka kept her jewellery light with chic rings, her sleek earrings were definitely eye-catching. The black-toned dangler earring totally upped her look. The minimal makeup marked by muted matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl with light pink eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones enhanced her look. She wrapped up her look with an impeccable ponytail.

So, which ear jewellery of Anushka Sharma did you find the most fascinating? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram