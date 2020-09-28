On 2 Years Of Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma’s De-Glam Looks In Printed Sarees That Stole Our Heart Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga was released on 28 September 2018. The film starred Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan as a married couple in a small-town India, who begin their own small-scale clothing business. The film received positive reviews and did great at the box office but it was also Anushka's de-glam role that impressed us. In the film, she was seen sporting simple printed sarees and nailing it as beautifully as she nails her off-screen glamorous looks.

As Sui Dhaaga clocks 2 years today, take a look at some of her simple looks in printed sarees from the film that stunned us.

Anushka Sharma In A Mint-Green Saree In one of the posters of the film, Anushka Sharma was seen dressed in a mint-green saree, which was accentuated by intricate purple floral prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way, covering her head and bodice. The actress teamed her saree with a full-sleeved olive-green knitted sweater and pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo. Red vermilion, bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink shade, rounded out her look. Anushka Sharma In A Purple Saree Anushka Sharma sported a pretty purple simple saree, which was accentuated by subtle blue-hued floral prints. She draped the pallu of her saree over her head and around her bodice. The diva paired her saree with a half-sleeved blouse and upped her look with minimal jewellery. She pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and maroon lip shade. Anushka Sharma In An Orange Saree In one of the scenes, while Anushka Sharma was enjoying bicycle ride with Varun Dhawan, she was seen decked up in a pretty saree that featured bluish-green and pink stripes with orange circle patterns. Accentuated by intricate prints, her saree had orange pallu that she draped in a nivi style. The actress teamed her saree with a half-sleeved orange blouse and notched up her look with black mangalsutra. She pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped up her look with round brows and light-pink lip shade. Anushka Sharma In A Dual-Toned Saree Anushka Sharma was decked up in a lovely saree, which was accentuated by different green and purple accents. She draped the pallu of her saree over her head and around her bodice and paired it with a plain green blouse. The diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned nose ring, mangalsutra, and maroon bangles. She pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a hairdo and red vermilion, red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look. Anushka Sharma In A Blue Saree Anushka Sharma wore a beautiful light-blue saree, which was accentuated by intricate dark-blue and yellow floral prints and different accents. She covered her head and bodice with the pallu of her saree and paired it with a blouse. The actress upped her look with a few bangles and enhanced her look with red vermilion, bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo.

So, what do you think about these saree looks of Anushka Sharma from her film Sui Dhaaga? Let us know that in the comment section.