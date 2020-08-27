Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy And We Couldn’t Take Our Eyes Off Anushka’s Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli owned the social media today after the couple announced the news of welcoming a baby soon on their respective Instagram feeds. The couple was all cheerful and we couldn't take our eyes off Anushka Sharma's dress that we thought was summery and ideal maternity wear. So, let's talk about her dress as she flaunted her baby bump.

So, Anushka wore a dress that was black-hued and featured sheer accents. Her short dress was light and came from the label, Nicholas. The dress was accentuated by white-toned dotted patterns and it was a gorgeous number with ruffled accents and hem. The sleeves were slightly puffed and it totally seemed like a comfy dress but perfect as a party wear too. Anushka Sharma accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece, which went well with her cute dress.

She also wore a dainty ring that upped her stylish avatar. The makeup was fresh and natural. Her makeup was light with a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Let us know that.

Congratulations, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli!

Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram