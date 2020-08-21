Just In
Anushka Sharma’s Dark Blue Attire Is What You Need To Wear If You Want To Exude Boss Lady Vibes
Anushka Sharma looked smart in her outfit and she posed so confidently, thereby giving us goals. The actress posted throwback pictures on her Instagram feed. She looked amazing in her attire, which we thought was bold and not quite everyone's cup of tea. Well, Anushka looks distinctive mostly and she kept her look jewellery-free this time.
So, Anushka wore a pair of separates that consisted of a top and denims. Her top was round-necked with a slit neckline and it was attached to a pair of straight-fit pants. The attire was dipped in the shade of dark blue, it almost gave a denim effect but we aren't sure whether her outfit was a denim one. She also spruced up her ensemble with a brown belt that added to the sassy effect.
We loved this combination and on the second thought, it could have been a jumpsuit too. It was a pretty unique number and Anushka Sharma kept her look free from accessories. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted short tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa