Anushka Sharma Gives Us A Soothing PJ Set Goal As She Plays With Her Cute Dog

We love it when Anushka Sharma posts pictures of her dog and today she posted a couple of pictures with her dog, Dude. We found it among the cutest set of pictures on Instagram. The actress and producer, who produced Bulbbul and Paatal Lok with her brother, also gave us dental hygiene technique.

The caption of her post read, "My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude 🐶! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gandusha" , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this 😊 Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too 🤗"

Well, that was some useful tip and apart from the tip, we also found her nightsuit absolutely lovely. The actress wore a nightsuit, which came from Dandelion. It was a Milky Way Dip Neck PJ Set from the Paradise Garden collection of the brand. Her PJ set was accentuated by soothing fabric that was splashed in a white hue. Her attire was enhanced by the moon and sun-shaped patterns, which were multi-hued.

Come lockdown and her PJ set is something we want to invest in. Her look was makeup-free and accessory-free. Her ensemble exuded soothing vibes and Anushka completed her look with sleek middle-parted tresses. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram