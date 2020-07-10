Just In
Don't Miss
- News COVID-19: Why has this Japanese theme park banned screaming
- Sports Champions League draw: Guardiola could face ex-club Barcelona in the semifinals
- Movies Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri On Plans To Resume Filming: Shahid Will Need Two Weeks Of Practice
- Finance Nifty Ends Lower Dragged Down By Banks
- Technology What Is Reels On Instagram? How To Make, Post And Disable Reels On Instagram
- Automobiles Supreme Court Recalls Order Dated 27 March That Allowed For Extended Sales Of BS4 Vehicles
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In July 2020
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Anushka Sharma Exudes Fresh And Lively Vibes In Her Beach-Perfect Breezy Outfits
Anushka Sharma is one of the top actresses in Bollywood, not just because she has given hit films to the industry but also because she has been a major inspiration for all of us. The actress has got an amazing fashion sense and so, she has been ruling the fashion industry. Recently, Anushka turned the cover star for Vogue India magazine's July issue and she was all out there exuding fresh and lively vibes in her gorgeous beach-perfect breezy outfits. The diva was stunningly styled by the celebrity stylist Anaita Adajania. Let us take a look at her all outfits and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
“Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm,” Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma) tells us. Catch our cover star talk about her life in quarantine with Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) in the July 2020 issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In A Blue Top And Pink Shorts
Anushka Sharma sported a half-sleeved one side off-shoulder powder-blue crop top and teamed it up with high-waist blush pink shorts. Her shorts featured subtle floral prints and she wore white net-fabric stockings over it. The actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring and let loose her side-parted tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
View this post on Instagram
“During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” admits Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma) in our new issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In A Green Bralette And Skirt
Anushka Sharma looked ravishing in her this green attire. She wore a sleeveless bralette and teamed it with a high-waist long printed skirt. The actress topped off her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved sheer printed shrug and left her side-parted layered tresses loose. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.
View this post on Instagram
Playing under the sun. Catch our cover star Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma) open up about life under lockdown and with Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli). Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In A Dual-Toned Printed Dress
Anushka Sharma donned a full-sleeved dual-toned (green and orange) flared mini dress, which was accentuated by intricate black prints. Her sleeves were loose and the matching band-type-belt added structure to her attire. The diva upped her look with a gold-toned bracelet and a ring and let loose her silky tresses. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.
View this post on Instagram
There’s no stopping @AnushkaSharma, even in lockdown. Fresh off the success of Paatal Lok, her debut web series as producer, which released on Amazon Prime mid-May, she’s already plotting a possible second season of the crime thriller. More about the cover star in our July 2020 issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In Black Bikini And Yellow Shrug
Anushka Sharma sported black bikini, which was accentuated by white patterns. She layered her bikini with a sleeveless one-buttoned yellow shrug that had see-through detailing. The diva notched up her look with a funky armlet and left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade elevated her look.
View this post on Instagram
“I’ve been very introspective over the last three years. I don’t want to think that my only value is what I’ve achieved in life,” she says, from her time in isolation. More about the cover star in our July 2020 issue. (@anushkasharma) Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In Multi-hued Separates
Anushka Sharma was decked up in multi-hued separates, which was accentuated by floral patterns. Her outfit consisted of a loose-sleeved knotted crop top and matching long skirt, that featured thigh-high front slit. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned bracelets and rings. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
“People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working,” says Sharma. More about the cover star in our July 2020 issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In A Yellow Overcoat
Anushka Sharma flaunted a long-lapel open-front dark yellow overcoat and looked stunning in it. Her oversized coat featured multi-hued patterns and text prints that said 'Save + Planet = Justice'. The fashion diva let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, neutral-toned eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
“Peace of mind is my priority and I’m happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental,” she says, from her time in isolation.” More about the cover star in our July 2020 issue. Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In A Bralette And Skirt
Anushka Sharma sported a sleeveless designer bralette and paired it with a high-waist black see-through skirt. Her long flared skirt featured ruffle-detailing and she upped her look with chain necklaces and bracelet. Anushka also carried a large-size handbag. She left her side-parted tresses loose and rounded out her look with minimal makeup.
View this post on Instagram
“Virat is a problem solver... If some issue comes up, he will get on it. When I’m around him, I am calmer.” (@anushkasharma) Photographed by: Billy Kidd (@billykiddstudio). More about the cover star in our July 2020 issue. Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30). Hair: Mike Desir (@mikedesir). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Production: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh), Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location: Elsewhere, Goa (@elsewheregoa). Hospitality partners: W Goa (@w_goa).
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma In A Grey Dress
Anushka Sharma wore a sleeveless round-collar grey-hued mini dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued embroidered patterns. The diva notched up her look with silver-toned bracelet and rings. She gorgeously flaunted her side-parted wet tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and matte light-pink lip shade.
Anushka Sharma literally slayed in all her beach-perfect breezy dresses. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma