Anushka Sharma Exudes Fresh And Lively Vibes In Her Beach-Perfect Breezy Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Anushka Sharma is one of the top actresses in Bollywood, not just because she has given hit films to the industry but also because she has been a major inspiration for all of us. The actress has got an amazing fashion sense and so, she has been ruling the fashion industry. Recently, Anushka turned the cover star for Vogue India magazine's July issue and she was all out there exuding fresh and lively vibes in her gorgeous beach-perfect breezy outfits. The diva was stunningly styled by the celebrity stylist Anaita Adajania. Let us take a look at her all outfits and decode it.

Anushka Sharma In A Blue Top And Pink Shorts

Anushka Sharma sported a half-sleeved one side off-shoulder powder-blue crop top and teamed it up with high-waist blush pink shorts. Her shorts featured subtle floral prints and she wore white net-fabric stockings over it. The actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring and let loose her side-parted tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Anushka Sharma In A Green Bralette And Skirt

Anushka Sharma looked ravishing in her this green attire. She wore a sleeveless bralette and teamed it with a high-waist long printed skirt. The actress topped off her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved sheer printed shrug and left her side-parted layered tresses loose. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Anushka Sharma In A Dual-Toned Printed Dress

Anushka Sharma donned a full-sleeved dual-toned (green and orange) flared mini dress, which was accentuated by intricate black prints. Her sleeves were loose and the matching band-type-belt added structure to her attire. The diva upped her look with a gold-toned bracelet and a ring and let loose her silky tresses. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Anushka Sharma In Black Bikini And Yellow Shrug

Anushka Sharma sported black bikini, which was accentuated by white patterns. She layered her bikini with a sleeveless one-buttoned yellow shrug that had see-through detailing. The diva notched up her look with a funky armlet and left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade elevated her look.

Anushka Sharma In Multi-hued Separates

Anushka Sharma was decked up in multi-hued separates, which was accentuated by floral patterns. Her outfit consisted of a loose-sleeved knotted crop top and matching long skirt, that featured thigh-high front slit. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned bracelets and rings. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

Anushka Sharma In A Yellow Overcoat

Anushka Sharma flaunted a long-lapel open-front dark yellow overcoat and looked stunning in it. Her oversized coat featured multi-hued patterns and text prints that said 'Save + Planet = Justice'. The fashion diva let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, neutral-toned eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

Anushka Sharma In A Bralette And Skirt

Anushka Sharma sported a sleeveless designer bralette and paired it with a high-waist black see-through skirt. Her long flared skirt featured ruffle-detailing and she upped her look with chain necklaces and bracelet. Anushka also carried a large-size handbag. She left her side-parted tresses loose and rounded out her look with minimal makeup.

Anushka Sharma In A Grey Dress

Anushka Sharma wore a sleeveless round-collar grey-hued mini dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued embroidered patterns. The diva notched up her look with silver-toned bracelet and rings. She gorgeously flaunted her side-parted wet tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and matte light-pink lip shade.

Anushka Sharma literally slayed in all her beach-perfect breezy dresses. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma