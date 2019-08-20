Anushka Sharma Ups Her Orange And Pink Bikini Look With Dainty Earrings

ENGLISH

    Anushka Sharma looked refreshing as ever in her colourful bikini. Posed cheerfully on the beach, Anushka looked fresh as a daisy and definitely beckoned us to take a beach vacation. Her bikini was not very contemporary. In fact, it seemed like a bit of an old-fashioned number. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Anushka, who might be seen in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, shared a sun-kissed picture of hers, which we felt was mood-lifting. Her picture was taken at a beach in Antigua and Anushka captioned this picture as, "Sun kissed and blessed." These days, the 31-year old actress is with her husband Virat Kohli in West Indies for his cricket tour. Coming back to Anushka Sharma's bikini pic, it was striped and dipped in the shades of orange, white, and pink.

    Sun kissed & blessed 🧡⛱️

    The 'Zero' actress looked radiant and apart from her bikini, she also notched up her style game with some minimal styling. Anushka accessorised her look with drop earrings, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with square-shaped frames and the makeup was lit up by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's bikini and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
