Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's Outfits Remind Us Of Raj-Simran From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

A Bollywood Theme bash was recently organised by Amritpal Singh Bindra and the party left us nostalgic, as the celebrities aced the looks of iconic characters from the 90s films. While Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and Kaajal Anand slayed it as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai characters, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedirecreated the magic of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as Simran and Raj respectively. The couple made us think of the characters not only with their quirky poses but also with their outfits from the song, 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Neha Dhupia channelled her inner Simran with a light green ethhnic ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved kurti, which was accentuated by golden embroidery on the neckline and border. Styled by Gumani Stylists, she teamed it with matching bottoms and draped an equally beautiful net-fabric dupatta that partly covered her head. The actress completed her look with a pair of juttis.

Neha accessorised her bridal look with exquisite gold-toned choker, ethnic earrings, and maang tikka. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

On the other hand, Angad Bedi channelled his inner Raj with a full folded-sleeved classic-collar plain ivory kurta. He paired it with matching pyjamas and paired his ensemble with a dual red-shaded open front cut-sleeved jacket. Angad Bedi completed his look with a pair of patterned juttis.

We really loved our new Raj and Simran. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neha Dhupia