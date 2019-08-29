Ananya Panday Flaunts 70s Look With A Crop Top, Flared Denims, And Hoops

ENGLISH

    Ananya Panday, who recently walked down the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, wowed us again with her off-duty avatar. The Student of the Year 2 actress exuded retro vibes and inspired us to take fashion lessons from the past. We found her look simple, cute, and refreshing. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    So, Ananya wore a white crop top that was half-sleeved and had the word, 'Cowgirl' written on it. It was a sassy top, which she paired with high-waist denims that were flared at the hem and reminded us of the bellbottoms fashion. Well, do you think Ananya Panday can inspire 70s fashion trend again? Her attire seemed fun and well, beckoned us to use our wardrobe basics. She paired her ensemble with embellished wedges, which went well with her attire.

    The actress, who recently announced about her second movie with Ishaan Khatter, kept it simple with hoop earrings, which notched up her look. The hoop earrings added to the retro effect. Ananya carried a tote bag with her. Well, seems like she was out there shopping. The makeup was dewy with highlighted cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya Panday's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

