    Ananya Panday Looks Pretty As A Peach In These Pink Separates

    By
    |
    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Ananya Panday donned something pink for the latest rounds of 'Student of the Year 2' promotions. Well, she has been giving us fashion goals but her latest ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Ananya wore a Me&Mu outfit and exuded cheerful vibes. This is just the kind of a party ensemble, if you are looking beyond dresses.

    So, the budding actress sported a ruffled crop top, which was accentuated by full flared sleeves with slits. She paired her top with pants that were perfectly tailored and were enhanced by sharp edges. Ananya teamed her ensemble with white sandals, which colour-blocked her ensemble. Her heels were from Truffle Collection.

    Ananya Panday Style

    The makeup was highlighted by well-defined kohl, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    ananya panday soty 2
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
