Ananya Panday Notches Up The Casual Look With A Multi-coloured Cool Shirt

When it comes to casual fashion, there is nobody, who does it better than Ananya Panday. The budding actress was spotted in the city in a cool and comfy look. We thought she looked simply fabulous and the best part was her style was effortless.

The actress donned a loose multi-hued shirt and paired it with shorts. It almost seemed like an awesome shirt dress. Ananya gave us cues on how to slay it in the most relaxed manner. She wore a soothing yet vibrant shirt, which was flowy and was totally backed by global-meets-desi style.

So, she folded her classy shirt, which was a checkered delight and accentuated by an eye-catching mix of red, yellow, and blue colours. Her shirt was an instant head turner and Ananya paired it with distressed denim shorts. She teamed her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes, which went well with her outfit.

Ananya sported a makeup-free look, except for a light pink lip shade. Her middle-parted tresses rounded off her look.

Well, Ananya gave us believable and awesome fashion goals once again. How did you find her look? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.