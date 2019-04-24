ENGLISH

    Modern & Traditional, Ananya And Tara Have Wowed Us With Their Pink Separates

    By
    |
    Ananya And Tara

    Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have been inspring us with their fashion statements. They have been giving us high doses of fashion. Well, their movie, 'Student of the Year 2' is about to hit the screens and the two would be making debut with that. Their promotion outfits have absolutely wowed the fashion audiences.

    Ananya Panday SOTY 2

    So, Ananya made a strong case for colour-blocking. She wore a cute white crop top, which was off-shouldered and came from her own wardrobe and paired it with flared crotchet bottoms, which were designed by Manish Malhotra. The bottoms of her ensemble were enhanced by baby pink hue and stunning floral accents. This time, Ananya kept her look accessory-free and wore white sports shoes. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade. The eye makeup was subtly done and the side-swept sleek tresses completed her look.

    Tara Sutaria SOTY 2

    Tara, on the other hand, wore vibrant pink separates. She paired her floral pink bikini top with plain-hued and matching pink gharara pants. She accentuated her attire by draping a beautifully embroidered jacket with her ensemble. Tara's makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and heavy kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Didn't they look lovely? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Ananya Panday News

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 16:54 [IST]
