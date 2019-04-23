ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tara Sutaria Or Ananya Panday: Whose Fun And Quirky Look Inspired Us More?

    By
    |
    Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

    Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have been doing promotional rounds for their upcoming movie, 'Student Of The Year 2'. Their dress game is only getting better and they have been giving us a lot of fashion ideas. This time, Ananya and Tara exuded some quirky vibes stylishly. Let's find out what they wore and who looked better.

    Tara Sutaria Fashion

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria's look was experimental and she taught us that how formals can be teamed with quirky and sporty. Yes, she wore this smart blue and white striped shirt with folded sleeves and paired it with a skirt that was accentuated with graphic-printed stickers. It was a delightful combination, something that we could totally try. She also wore white-hued sports shoes, which notched up her fashion game. The makeup was minimal with a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday's look was quirky and also edgy. She wore a chessboard-printed crop top and a matching flowy jacket. Her top and jacket also seemed inspired by Bart Simpson, which added to the cool touch. She teamed her top with a white skirt and yes those red shoes absolutely caught our attention and colour-blocked her ensemble. Ananya's makeup was also subtly done with a pink lip shade and her partly tied hairdo totally went well with her look. She also carried black cat-eyed frames with her.

    So, even though we love Bart Simpson, we thought Tara Sutaria inspired us more this time. We loved the mix of quirky, sporty, and formal and absolutely eager to try out this look. Whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: tara sutaria ananya panday soty 2
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue