Tara Sutaria Or Ananya Panday: Whose Fun And Quirky Look Inspired Us More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have been doing promotional rounds for their upcoming movie, 'Student Of The Year 2'. Their dress game is only getting better and they have been giving us a lot of fashion ideas. This time, Ananya and Tara exuded some quirky vibes stylishly. Let's find out what they wore and who looked better.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria's look was experimental and she taught us that how formals can be teamed with quirky and sporty. Yes, she wore this smart blue and white striped shirt with folded sleeves and paired it with a skirt that was accentuated with graphic-printed stickers. It was a delightful combination, something that we could totally try. She also wore white-hued sports shoes, which notched up her fashion game. The makeup was minimal with a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's look was quirky and also edgy. She wore a chessboard-printed crop top and a matching flowy jacket. Her top and jacket also seemed inspired by Bart Simpson, which added to the cool touch. She teamed her top with a white skirt and yes those red shoes absolutely caught our attention and colour-blocked her ensemble. Ananya's makeup was also subtly done with a pink lip shade and her partly tied hairdo totally went well with her look. She also carried black cat-eyed frames with her.

So, even though we love Bart Simpson, we thought Tara Sutaria inspired us more this time. We loved the mix of quirky, sporty, and formal and absolutely eager to try out this look. Whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.