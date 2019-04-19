ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Made A Strong Case For Metallic Textured Dresses

    By
    |
    Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday

    Student Of The Year 2 co-stars, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday also attended the Chandon party hosted by Manish Malhotra. They wore chic dresses and made strong case for shimmery outfits. Both of them wore textured numbers and were legit dressed for a party. Let's decode their ensemble and looks.

    Tara Sutaria SOTY 2

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria has been impressing us with her strong dress game. She upped her fashion game at the party with this off-shouldered dress that was sculptural and enhanced by metallic accents. Her attire was also notched up by mirror-work and was totally glittery. She tried colour-blocking but those purple and red sandals didn't go too well with her attire. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The long side-swept tresses completed Tara's look.

    Ananya Panday SOTY 2

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday wore a sleeveless number that was beautifully textured and was notched up by a glazed touch. Her attire was about metallic touch and a beautiful interplay of dramatic prints. The budding actress teamed her dress with black peep-hole sandals, which didn't go well with her dress. The makeup was spruced up by pink highlighted cheekbones, complementing eye shadow, and a well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out Ananya's look.

    So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue