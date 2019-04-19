Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Made A Strong Case For Metallic Textured Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Student Of The Year 2 co-stars, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday also attended the Chandon party hosted by Manish Malhotra. They wore chic dresses and made strong case for shimmery outfits. Both of them wore textured numbers and were legit dressed for a party. Let's decode their ensemble and looks.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria has been impressing us with her strong dress game. She upped her fashion game at the party with this off-shouldered dress that was sculptural and enhanced by metallic accents. Her attire was also notched up by mirror-work and was totally glittery. She tried colour-blocking but those purple and red sandals didn't go too well with her attire. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The long side-swept tresses completed Tara's look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a sleeveless number that was beautifully textured and was notched up by a glazed touch. Her attire was about metallic touch and a beautiful interplay of dramatic prints. The budding actress teamed her dress with black peep-hole sandals, which didn't go well with her dress. The makeup was spruced up by pink highlighted cheekbones, complementing eye shadow, and a well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out Ananya's look.

So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.