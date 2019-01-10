ENGLISH

Amrita Rao Is All Set To Make A Comeback And Gives Us Floral Sari Goals

By
Amrita Rao Meena Tai Thackeray

Amrita Rao, who was last seen in 'Singh Saab The Great' in 2013 is all set to make a comeback with a biopic film centered around the life of Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray. She is playing the role of Meena Tai Thackeray in the film, which also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The actress was photographed recently at a promotion event, where she was dressed as Meenatai Thackeray.

Amrita Rao Fashion

Amrita wore a simple cotton sari and sported a very humble look. She looked refreshing as ever in the graceful sari, which elaborated on the roots of the country. Her sari was draped simply and splashed in a white hue. It was adorned with pink-hued floral accents and she teamed it with a half-sleeved blouse, which colour-blocked her sari. This sari actually beckoned us to try the good old saris.

Amrita Rao Movies

In order to bring alive her character, Amrita opted for old-fashioned jewellery. Her jewellery was sans the modern sensibility. She wore a traditional mangalsutra and green bangles, which actually made her look like her character in the movie. The makeup was light and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and a bindi. The impeccable middle-parted bun was adorned with a red rose and that rounded out her look. So, how did you find Amrita Rao's look as Meena Tai Thackeray? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Amrita Rao News
    Thursday, January 10, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
