Amrita Rao Opts For A Classic Look With This Colour-Blocked Sari

Amrita Rao has been impressing us with her fashion sense. Her outfits have been versatile and impeccable. Her ensembles are actually meticulously detailed and she seems to be gradually experimenting with herself fashionably. While she has been donning separates and fusion outfits mostly, the latest attire of hers was a break from the trends. Recently, she opted for a humble sari for the 'Thackeray' promotion.

The actress did a marvellous job at colour-blocking her sari. She looked radiant and pulled off her attire with a lot of grace. Amrita wore a gleaming golden sari, which was draped in a classic Nivi style and teamed it with a bright red-hued three-quarter-sleeved blouse. The pairing was so wonderful that it actually accentuated her look. The sari was subtly printed and enhanced by a shiny metallic border.

Amrita's sari was also highlighted by sheer accents towards the pallu area. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, which included a bracelet, rings, and earrings. Her makeup was dewy-toned and spruced up by a deep red lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. We thought Amrita was a vision to behold. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.