ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Of Frog Prints And Grey Flares, Amrita Rao's Tiered Maxi Dress Is A Must Buy

By
Amrita Rao Fashion

Amrita Rao is going to make a comeback with her upcoming movie, 'Thackeray' and we are more than excited about it. The actress is promoting her movie these days and she is making some impressive fashionable splashes. Her dress game is only getting stronger and we are glad that she is not playing safe. Her latest attire, which she wore for the promotions, was definitely pretty but not quite everybody's cup of tea.

Amrita Rao Thackeray

Amrita wore a cool blue number, which was designed by Debashri Samanta. Her casual attire definitely featured a whiff of formal touch. It was actually a resort-wear-worthy ensemble but this particular attire would have even made for a perfect daytime party number. It was a handwoven tiered maxi dress that was basically structural but with a flared hem. The full-sleeved ensemble came with an overlapping collared bodice, which enhanced her slender frame.

Amrita Rao News

Her dress was marked by frog prints in white, which we thought added fun and quirky effect to her attire. The yellow tassels also notched up Amrita's dress. The blue portion of the dress was beautifully contrasted by grey-hued flares, which made for an interesting element. This was the kind of a dress, which was worth having in the wardrobe. She accessorised her look with a statement silver oxidised ring and complementing jhumkis, which were designed by Sangeeta Boochra and came from Minerali store.

The makeup was refreshing and dewy-toned. Her makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and impeccable kohl accompanied by pink eyeshadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses added to the minimal look. We are much wowed by Amrita Rao's style statement. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood amrita rao
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue