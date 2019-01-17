Of Frog Prints And Grey Flares, Amrita Rao's Tiered Maxi Dress Is A Must Buy

Amrita Rao is going to make a comeback with her upcoming movie, 'Thackeray' and we are more than excited about it. The actress is promoting her movie these days and she is making some impressive fashionable splashes. Her dress game is only getting stronger and we are glad that she is not playing safe. Her latest attire, which she wore for the promotions, was definitely pretty but not quite everybody's cup of tea.

Amrita wore a cool blue number, which was designed by Debashri Samanta. Her casual attire definitely featured a whiff of formal touch. It was actually a resort-wear-worthy ensemble but this particular attire would have even made for a perfect daytime party number. It was a handwoven tiered maxi dress that was basically structural but with a flared hem. The full-sleeved ensemble came with an overlapping collared bodice, which enhanced her slender frame.

Her dress was marked by frog prints in white, which we thought added fun and quirky effect to her attire. The yellow tassels also notched up Amrita's dress. The blue portion of the dress was beautifully contrasted by grey-hued flares, which made for an interesting element. This was the kind of a dress, which was worth having in the wardrobe. She accessorised her look with a statement silver oxidised ring and complementing jhumkis, which were designed by Sangeeta Boochra and came from Minerali store.

The makeup was refreshing and dewy-toned. Her makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and impeccable kohl accompanied by pink eyeshadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses added to the minimal look. We are much wowed by Amrita Rao's style statement. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.