    Amrita Arora's Green Trousers Is What We Want To Invest In

    By
    |
    Amrita Arora Fashion

    Amrita Arora's casual outfit was totally on point and she looked classy. Her attire exuded comfy vibes and was dipped in soothing earthy hues. It was a simple ensemble and Amrita carried herself ever so gracefully. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which has totally caught our attention.

    So, Amrita wore an off-shouldered white top, which was enhanced by full-sleeves and was towards the flared side. It was a beautiful top and Amrita paired it with leaf green trousers. Well with this, she surely gave us a trouser goal of the day. Amrita also sported white shoes, which went well with her look.

    Amrita Arora Style

    She carried a black side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones and a bright pink lip shade. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Amrita Arora's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
