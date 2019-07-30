ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt Gives Us A Much Needed Monsoon Wear Inspiration

    By
    |

    What makes an outfit monsoon-worthy? It becomes difficult to answer that but we can always give examples such as an outfit becomes rainy day- perfect, when it is fuss-free and dipped in a hue that doesn't affect the tone of the ensemble when it rains. But more or less, we know that the outfit is ideal for monsoons by just one look at it. For instance, Alia Bhatt's stylist, Ami Patel recently took to her Instagram to share the picture of the actress and we instantly knew it is a monsoon outfit. Let's find out what that attire was because we are pretty sure, you would want to slip into something that offers respite from downpour.

    So, Alia Bhatt, was spotted at the Dharma office in her brown separates, which came from the label, Lovebirds. It was a casual number and blended with the muted tones of monsoons. Her attire was splashed in an earthy shade and it seemed like a breezy comfy number, perfect for outdoor stroll. Alia's ensemble typically consisted of a zipper collared top that was short and cinched at the hem. The actress teamed it with complementing flared bottoms, which made for an ideal choice for a humid weather.

    She paired her ensemble with brown Louboutin heels, which went well with her attire. However, when out in the rain,you could don platform heels instead. The makeup was fresh and marked by a soft pink lip shade. Alia Bhatt completed her look with a ponytail. So what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    alia bhatt celeb spotting
    Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
