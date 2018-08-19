Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Alia Bhatt’s Flared And Ruffled Number Is Perfect For The Celebratory Occasion

By
Priyanka Chopra engagement

Alia Bhatt certainly seemed to be in a mood to party as she stepped out in a black-coloured outfit for the engagement bash of Priyanka Chopra. She brought the heavenly element to the party and wore a perfect outfit for the celebratory occasion.

It was a flowy number with asymmetrical edges and well, this dress of hers was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Alia pulled it off like a pro. It was a lot different from the usual party dresses and because of the newness of the attire; we couldn't take our eyes off Alia. And also, after seeing her so much in traditional ensembles these days, we really wanted to see her in a western number.

Alia Bhatt fashion

It was a V-neck Cinq à Sept dress with a very crisp bodice but it took a flared turn and ruffled touch. The dress had a deep side-slit and Alia's outfit also had sheer accents, which actually added to the special effects in her dress. It was totally a surreal dress and whimsy too. Her attire definitely gave us the party wear goals. The moon and stars were evident in her dress but only occupied a small space. There was also a message printed in small on her dress but it was slightly difficult to read.

She paired her attire with golden-hued pointed heels and accessorised her look with a dainty slim bag by Stella McCartney. Her middle-parted tresses cascaded beautifully on her shoulders and her makeup was light and natural.

Alia Bhatt dresses

Alia Bhatt's attire truly mesmerised us. Did you love it too? Tell us in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 1:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue