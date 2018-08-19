Alia Bhatt’s Flared And Ruffled Number Is Perfect For The Celebratory Occasion

Alia Bhatt certainly seemed to be in a mood to party as she stepped out in a black-coloured outfit for the engagement bash of Priyanka Chopra. She brought the heavenly element to the party and wore a perfect outfit for the celebratory occasion.

It was a flowy number with asymmetrical edges and well, this dress of hers was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Alia pulled it off like a pro. It was a lot different from the usual party dresses and because of the newness of the attire; we couldn't take our eyes off Alia. And also, after seeing her so much in traditional ensembles these days, we really wanted to see her in a western number.

It was a V-neck Cinq à Sept dress with a very crisp bodice but it took a flared turn and ruffled touch. The dress had a deep side-slit and Alia's outfit also had sheer accents, which actually added to the special effects in her dress. It was totally a surreal dress and whimsy too. Her attire definitely gave us the party wear goals. The moon and stars were evident in her dress but only occupied a small space. There was also a message printed in small on her dress but it was slightly difficult to read.

She paired her attire with golden-hued pointed heels and accessorised her look with a dainty slim bag by Stella McCartney. Her middle-parted tresses cascaded beautifully on her shoulders and her makeup was light and natural.

Alia Bhatt's attire truly mesmerised us.