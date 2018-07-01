Alia Bhatt Ends Her Pink Streak With This Golden Lehenga At Akash Ambani’s Engagement Bash

Alia Bhatt ended her pink streak with this golden attire that she donned at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony. The actress also took a sexy turn as her traditional attire was pretty hot and happening. She sported an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga and looked ravishing as hell.

Her highly embellished lehenga featured a deep-necked blouse and complementing skirt. Her half-sleeved blouse and skirt were elaborately sequined. She looked so magnificent that we couldn't take eyes off her again. Yes, Alia has been wooing us in traditional wears post 'Raazi'. Her Manish Malhotra's pink sari at the pre-engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani also totally stunned us and with this lehenga she elevated the sexiness quotient.

She enhanced her divine avatar with a light dupatta that too had a shimmery touch. Though her attire was enticing, Alia carried it with a lot of aplomb and grace. She wore minimal accessories and only accentuated her look with heavy gold earrings. Her wavy tresses were middle-parted and left loose. Alia's makeup was minimally done and complemented her stylish avatar.

We are much impressed Alia Bhatt and we really think that your traditional game is on point. You've been giving us ethnic wear goals and hope you keep on inspiring us.