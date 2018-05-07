Alia's Kashmiri Look Is Winning The Internet

The powerhouse of talent, Alia Bhatt looked resplendent as she arrived New Delhi for her latest movie 'Raazi' promotions. Unlike other promotions of this movie, where she has mostly donned western outfits, this time, the gorgeous diva got all-traditional, as she publicized her upcoming movie.

Alia gracefully pulled off a Sabyasachi ensemble, as she posed like a princess in the garden area. The 'Udta Punjab' actor wore a white-hued floral printed cotton kurta pyjama and enhanced her look with a Chanderi dupatta. Her oufit was also detailed with Tilla borders, which is one of Kashmir's most-notable handicrafts.

Her regal attire absolutely matched with the traditional wears that she sports in Raazi, where she plays the role of a spy.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia wore statement earrings and her middle-parted tresses rounded off her look. Her makeup artist, Puneet B Saini, gave her the minimal look by keeping her look dewy and nude, with a light eye and lip makeup.

She was surely a vision and so summer ready in her easy-breezy ensemble.

Alia, like her versatile roles, can sport diverse attires, with equal confidence. And yet again, she totally had us approving of her fashion choices. She hardly goes wrong!

Her attention-grabbing ethnic attire is definitely what we want in our wardrobe. Do you agree with us? Tell us how did you find Alia's outfit in the comments section!