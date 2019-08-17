Alia Bhatt Keeps It Chic And Sassy For The Prada Song Launch

ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the Prada song launch event and she looked gorgeous as ever. The actress wore a beautiful and contemporary ensemble for the occasion. Her styling was done meticulously by Ami Patel. There was so much of balance to her look. Let's decode her attire and look, which absolutely stunned us.

    So, Alia wore an outfit by Bodice and it was dipped in a shade of blue. Her ensemble consisted of a shirt that was collared with full sleeves and she teamed it with flared matching pants with white pleated linings. It was not an easy number to pull off but Alia carried her ensemble like a piece of cake. It was perfect attire for the morning events and light parties. Alia Bhatt teamed her attire with golden sandals from the label, Public Desire.

    Her style was minimally done and she backed the hoop earrings trends with a large pair of hoops. She accessorised her look with chic rings and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, muted pink eye shadow, and dewy tones. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Alia Bhatt looked pretty. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    alia bhatt prada bodice ami patel
    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.
