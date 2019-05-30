ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt Or Kangana Ranaut: Whose Airport Look Are You More Likely To Copy?

    Alia Bhatt And Kangana Ranaut

    Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut were recently spotted at the airport. They looked fabulous and exuded laidback vibes with their soothing airport ensembles. While one flaunted sporty look, the other seemed to be in a vacay mode. Alia and Kangana inspired us to up our airport fashion game with their outfits. Let's decode their airport ensembles and looks.

    Kangana Ranaut Airport Looks

    Speaking about Kangana first, the diva has actually given us a break from saris. She wore an athleisure halter-necked top that came from the label, Heron Preston and paired it with comfy and flared white pants, which were from Off-White. It was a classy teaming of outfits and Kangana also casually wore a Tospshop blue striped shirt. Well, we loved the way she sported that shirt. Her yellow-strapped bag also came from Off-White and her Fendi shoes completed her look.

    Alia Bhatt Airport Looks

    Kangana accessorised her look with round-framed shades and enhanced her look with a minty pink lip shade. The high bun rounded out her airport avatar. Alia, on the other hand, wore a dress, which came from the label, Lovebirds. She wore a collared blue dress that was half-sleeved and exuded breezy vibes. It was a comfy and relaxed dress that featured white stirpes and she teamed her elegant attire with sports shoes. Alia carried a big white bag with her and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The ponytail completed her airport avatar. So, whose airport look and outfit you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
     

