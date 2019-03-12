ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt Beckons Us To Up Our Festive Wear Wardrobe With This White Ethnic Suit

    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt upped her traditional fashion game with this pristine white outfit, which she wore for the teaser launch of her upcoming film, 'Kalank'. She looked ethereal and made us fall in love with white salwar suit all over again. Let's decode her outfit and look, which has totally caught our attention.

    Alia Bhatt Kalank

    So, Alia sported a chikankari suit, which consisted of a flared kurta and pyjamis. Her kurta was full-sleeved and accentuated by intricate floral embroidery. Alia looked like a dream in her salwar suit and gave us an ethnic fashion goal. This was the kind of an outfit, which we would have totally sported on a light festive occasion. The actress also draped a matching light dupatta with her suit.

    Alia Bhatt News

    Alia teamed her ensemble with white sandals, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with oxidised earrings. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Alia Bhatt Traditional Look

    Read more about: alia bhatt kalank celeb style
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
     

