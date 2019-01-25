Alia Bhatt's Vibrant Number Is Perfect For Music Festivals

Alia Bhatt hypes up audience in a head-turning green dress at Gully Boy music album launch | Boldsky

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely surreal at the 'Gully Boy' music launch. She wore a vibrant number, which was enhanced by metallic accents and a colourful bodice. This attire of hers was designed by Giuseppe di Morabito and it was an ultimate party number, perfect for music festivals.

The actress wore a structured dress that was figure-flattering and enhanced by ruffled edges. Her ensemble featured a vibrant bodice, which was dipped in the shades of red, green, and gold. The sleeveless bodice of her outfit had a whiff of jacquard touch. The skirt was notched up by a mermaid-cut and was detailed with soft wrinkles and asymmetrical tassels. Alia's skirt was splashed in an emerald green shade and gave her attire a contrasting dimension.

The prolific actress paired her dress with soft beige-hued sandals, which we thought didn't go well with her number. The sandals colour-blocked her ensemble but had the sandals been coloured black, it would have definitely accentuated her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a muted pink lip shade and soft kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Alia looked awesome and gave us a fashion goal for this weekend. So, what do you think about Alia's party look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.