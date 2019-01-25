ENGLISH

Alia Bhatt's Vibrant Number Is Perfect For Music Festivals

By
Alia Bhatt hypes up audience in a head-turning green dress at Gully Boy music album launch | Boldsky
Alia Bhatt Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely surreal at the 'Gully Boy' music launch. She wore a vibrant number, which was enhanced by metallic accents and a colourful bodice. This attire of hers was designed by Giuseppe di Morabito and it was an ultimate party number, perfect for music festivals.

Alia Bhatt Fashion

The actress wore a structured dress that was figure-flattering and enhanced by ruffled edges. Her ensemble featured a vibrant bodice, which was dipped in the shades of red, green, and gold. The sleeveless bodice of her outfit had a whiff of jacquard touch. The skirt was notched up by a mermaid-cut and was detailed with soft wrinkles and asymmetrical tassels. Alia's skirt was splashed in an emerald green shade and gave her attire a contrasting dimension.

Alia Bhatt Style

The prolific actress paired her dress with soft beige-hued sandals, which we thought didn't go well with her number. The sandals colour-blocked her ensemble but had the sandals been coloured black, it would have definitely accentuated her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a muted pink lip shade and soft kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Alia looked awesome and gave us a fashion goal for this weekend. So, what do you think about Alia's party look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    alia bhatt gully boy
    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
     

