Alia Bhatt Is Traditional Perfection In Her Floral Block-printed Anarkali

Alia Bhatt looked beyond gorgeous as she stepped out with her mother, Soni Razdan for the special screening of 'Uri'. The actress was a vision in her humble anarkali and for sure, gave us a casual fashion goal. She kept it simple and we were much impressed by her style statement.

Alia wore a beautiful anarkali, which was V-necked and typically flared towards the hem. Her outfit was accentuated by laidback aesthetics and exuded soothing vibes. It was a humble and full-sleeved white-hued number, which was spruced up by floral block prints. The floral accents were dipped in the shades of pink and green. The floral accents were also contrasted by a checkered patch design at the bodice area.

The actress draped a complementing light dupatta with her ensemble. The dupatta was also bordered in dark pink and mint green hue. Alia looked impeccable and teamed her ensemble with white-hued block heels. Alia's makeup was dewy-toned with a bright pink lip shade and soft kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her look. We thought Alia looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.