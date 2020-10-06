Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar Turns Stylish RAW Agent And Flaunts Swag In His Formal Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi starrer Bell Bottom is all set to release on 2 April 2021. Recently, the teaser of the film was dropped, which took the internet by storm. The twenty-nine seconds video showed Akshay Kumar as RAW agent or better we say, stylish RAW agent with the planes in the backdrop and peppy music.

The reason why we quoted the actor as a stylish RAW agent is because in the teaser, he was seen flaunting swag in his two formal outfits and looking dapper. So, let us take a close look at both his outfits and decode it.

Akshay Kumar In A Blue Pantsuit

In the first scene, Akshay Kumar sported a blue pantsuit and looked handsome as ever. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel single-breasted blazer, which was accentuated by three golden buttons and side pockets. He layered his blazer with a formal white shirt and upped his look with a blue printed tie. He teamed his blazer with matching blue pants that had bell bottom. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes and carried a brown handbag. With a black moustache and clean shave look, he rounded out his avatar while the black sunglasses added stylish quotient to his look.

Akshay Kumar In A Dark Olive-Green Uniform

In another scene, Akshay Kumar was seen decked up in a dark olive-green uniform. His uniform consisted of a quarter-sleeved buttoned-down shirt and slim fit matching pants. The matching statement band-type belt, cinched his waist and added structure to his attire. The dapper actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes. He accessorised his look with silver-toned wrist watch while the black sunglasses elevated his look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Akshay Kumar from the teaser of his film Bell Bottom. Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Pooja Entertainment